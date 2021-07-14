GNCC Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GNCP) Short Interest Down 98.8% in June

GNCC Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GNCP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 98.8% from the June 15th total of 129,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,247,071,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GNCC Capital stock remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. 457,508,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,728,563. GNCC Capital has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00.

Get GNCC Capital alerts:

GNCC Capital Company Profile

GNCC Capital, Inc through its subsidiary, BioCann Pharma SAS., produces and sells cannabis CBD pharmaceutical grade oils. It sells its products through distribution channels in Colombia and throughout Latin America. The company is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for GNCC Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GNCC Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.