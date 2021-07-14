Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Shares Gap Up to $9.20

Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.20, but opened at $9.49. Gold Fields shares last traded at $9.46, with a volume of 70,856 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GFI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $10.50 to $10.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gold Fields presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.69.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 27.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,639,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,243,000 after acquiring an additional 7,268,427 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Gold Fields by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,400,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,648 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Gold Fields by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,042,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903,785 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Gold Fields by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,825,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Gold Fields by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,059,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,880 shares in the last quarter. 33.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.24 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 52.1 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 116.0 million ounces.

