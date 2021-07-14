Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,459 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,480 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Golden Ocean Group were worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,441,604 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,151,000 after acquiring an additional 971,135 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 7,119.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,475,590 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,152 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 1,473.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,446,289 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 540.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,853 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 81,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOGL opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.15. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $11.49.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $158.05 million during the quarter. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 3.25%.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 9.4%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOGL shares. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Golden Ocean Group from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Pareto Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

