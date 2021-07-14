Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 557,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,903 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.23% of WPP worth $35,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in WPP in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in WPP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in WPP by 716.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in WPP by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in WPP by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 4.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WPP stock opened at $66.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.50. WPP plc has a fifty-two week low of $35.76 and a fifty-two week high of $72.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.09.

WPP has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas lowered WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Macquarie upgraded WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

