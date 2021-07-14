Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $34.45 Million Stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 289,944 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 44,514 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.86% of Watts Water Technologies worth $34,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 162.4% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 2,040.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WTS opened at $146.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 40.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.24. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.75 and a 52-week high of $147.82.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $413.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.58 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 26.80%.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 25,000 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total value of $3,353,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 14,301 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,941,074.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 37,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,115,935.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,515 shares of company stock valued at $8,146,983. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

