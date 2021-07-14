Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 304,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,628 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $36,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OSK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth $69,328,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth $503,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 23.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,574,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,495,000 after purchasing an additional 497,311 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 420.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,805,000 after purchasing an additional 345,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 9.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,366,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,822,000 after purchasing an additional 212,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh stock opened at $121.85 on Wednesday. Oshkosh Co. has a 1-year low of $66.74 and a 1-year high of $137.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.81.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.11%. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

In related news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 3,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total transaction of $498,211.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,930.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $2,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,080,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,940 shares of company stock worth $10,090,648. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on OSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.88.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

