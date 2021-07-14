Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 6.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 453,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,815 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $32,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 67,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CAR shares. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Avis Budget Group from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avis Budget Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.33.

NASDAQ CAR opened at $72.13 on Wednesday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.44 and a 12 month high of $95.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.95.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.38) by $1.92. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Chairman Bernardo Hees purchased 63,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.39 per share, with a total value of $5,001,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $480,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,623 shares in the company, valued at $720,020.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

