Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,205,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 206,040 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $33,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNM. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 1,336.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 110.2% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UNM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $1,066,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $75,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UNM opened at $27.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $15.79 and a 52-week high of $31.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.60.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 23.12%.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

