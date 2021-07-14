Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Price Target Raised to $20.50 at Roth Capital

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) had its price objective raised by Roth Capital from $13.00 to $20.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Goodrich Petroleum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

Goodrich Petroleum stock opened at $16.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $226.90 million, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 2.08. Goodrich Petroleum has a twelve month low of $6.55 and a twelve month high of $17.15.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $31.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.66 million. Goodrich Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 34.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Goodrich Petroleum will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 201,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 90,770 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $482,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 484,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after purchasing an additional 27,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Goodrich Petroleum by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

