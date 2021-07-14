GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GoodRx Holdings Inc. provides consumer-focused digital healthcare platform. GoodRx Holdings Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GDRX. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of GoodRx from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of GoodRx from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GoodRx has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.82.

GDRX traded down $0.91 on Wednesday, reaching $30.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,275,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,660. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.91. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 17.82 and a quick ratio of 17.82. GoodRx has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $64.22.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $160.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. GoodRx’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that GoodRx will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver acquired 198,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.87 per share, for a total transaction of $5,935,258.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karsten Voermann sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $503,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 451,774 shares of company stock valued at $14,004,559 and sold 1,545,392 shares valued at $55,032,392. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in GoodRx by 40.5% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 479,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,276,000 after buying an additional 138,336 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in GoodRx by 26.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in GoodRx by 325.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 17,169 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its holdings in GoodRx by 148.7% in the first quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 20,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. grew its holdings in GoodRx by 88.9% during the first quarter. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. now owns 944,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,858,000 after purchasing an additional 444,585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

