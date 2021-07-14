GoPro, Inc. (NYSE:GPRO) CEO Sells $2,288,000.00 in Stock

GoPro, Inc. (NYSE:GPRO) CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $2,288,000.00.

Nicholas Woodman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GoPro alerts:

On Monday, May 24th, Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of GoPro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $2,070,000.00.

NYSE GPRO opened at $10.48 on Wednesday. GoPro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.74 and a 12-month high of $13.79.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

Further Reading: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.