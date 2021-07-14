Gores Metropoulos II, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on July 19th (OTCMKTS:GMIIU)

Gores Metropoulos II’s (OTCMKTS:GMIIU) lock-up period will expire on Monday, July 19th. Gores Metropoulos II had issued 40,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 20th. The total size of the offering was $400,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of GMIIU stock opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.16. Gores Metropoulos II has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $11.70.

Get Gores Metropoulos II alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Gores Metropoulos II in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Metropoulos II during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Gores Metropoulos II in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Gores Metropoulos II during the 1st quarter worth $114,000.

Gores Metropoulos II, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Gores Metropoulos II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Metropoulos II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.