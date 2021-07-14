Gores Metropoulos II (NASDAQ:GMII) Sees Large Volume Increase

Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMII) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 20,909 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 158,239 shares.The stock last traded at $9.87 and had previously closed at $9.89.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.90.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Gores Metropoulos II during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gores Metropoulos II during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gores Metropoulos II during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gores Metropoulos II during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Gores Metropoulos II during the 1st quarter worth $195,000. 30.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gores Metropoulos II, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

