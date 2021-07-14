Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $533.90 Million

Equities research analysts expect Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) to report sales of $533.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gray Television’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $525.00 million to $542.80 million. Gray Television reported sales of $451.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gray Television will report full-year sales of $2.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gray Television.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. Gray Television had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The firm had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

GTN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gray Television presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of GTN traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.84. 7,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 862,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21. Gray Television has a 52-week low of $11.95 and a 52-week high of $24.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is currently 8.67%.

In other news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 27,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $553,953.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 214,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,284,300.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director D Patrick Laplatney sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $904,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 400,757 shares in the company, valued at $9,061,115.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 137,370 shares of company stock worth $2,964,326. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,751,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,018,000 after buying an additional 1,770,507 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 2,076,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,149,000 after buying an additional 233,905 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Gray Television by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,406,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,877,000 after purchasing an additional 696,938 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Gray Television by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,394,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,655,000 after purchasing an additional 105,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Gray Television by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,249,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,347,000 after purchasing an additional 685,905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

