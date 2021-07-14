Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Short Interest Update

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 2,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 748,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of GTN stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.85. 21,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,896. Gray Television has a 12 month low of $11.95 and a 12 month high of $24.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. Gray Television had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Gray Television will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.67%.

In other Gray Television news, Director D Patrick Laplatney sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $904,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 400,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,061,115.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 27,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $553,953.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 214,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,284,300.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,370 shares of company stock valued at $2,964,326. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Gray Television by 122.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Gray Television by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Gray Television during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Gray Television in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Gray Television in the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gray Television currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

