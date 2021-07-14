Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,509,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,402 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.07% of Citigroup worth $109,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 279.1% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $67.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,307,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,583,510. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.49 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.86. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on C shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Citigroup from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Wolfe Research lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.58.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.