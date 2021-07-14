Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $177.76 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,491,911 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 28,154 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $177,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Running Oak Capital LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 47,357 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,309,993 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $276,830,000 after acquiring an additional 638,726 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 20,365 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $726,000. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 273,787 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $32,811,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABT traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $117.88. The stock had a trading volume of 61,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,785,229. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.76. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $91.71 and a 1 year high of $128.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABT. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.53.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.