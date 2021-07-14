Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $224.36 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,193,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 167,263 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.13% of Texas Instruments worth $224,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 512.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $192.41. 54,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,167,135. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $125.43 and a fifty-two week high of $197.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.34.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.34%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cascend Securities increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.86.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

