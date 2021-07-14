Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $271.26 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,052,051 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 174,739 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for about 0.7% of Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in NIKE were worth $271,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $338,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 356.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 327,249 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $46,296,000 after purchasing an additional 255,528 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in NIKE by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NIKE by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in NIKE by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 5,460 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 64.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.39.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,882.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total value of $3,292,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 380,118 shares of company stock valued at $59,227,100 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NKE stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.89. 119,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,164,968. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.86. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.11 and a 52-week high of $162.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.06.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

