Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $360.09 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 542,128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,284 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 0.9% of Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.06% of Tesla worth $360,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,973,095,000 after purchasing an additional 404,120 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Tesla by 2.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,262,415 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,518,715,000 after buying an additional 167,974 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,497,219,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 39.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,864,324,000 after buying an additional 1,651,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 7.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,058,655 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,710,897,000 after buying an additional 297,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $8.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $677.26. 349,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,664,636. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 668.54, a P/E/G ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.00 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $627.96.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total value of $530,810.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,154,662.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.00, for a total transaction of $897,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,196,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,925 shares of company stock valued at $62,679,902. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Tesla to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $730.00 to $660.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $466.74.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

