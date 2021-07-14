Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGII) Short Interest Update

Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGII) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 93,800 shares, a growth of 294.1% from the June 15th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 266,353,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Green Globe International stock traded up 0.00 on Wednesday, hitting 0.01. The company had a trading volume of 85,141,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,332,813. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.03. Green Globe International has a 52 week low of 0.00 and a 52 week high of 0.17.

Green Globe International Company Profile

Green Globe International, Inc manufactures and markets CBG and CBD hemp cigarettes. It provides smokable hemp brands, including The Real Stuff hemp smokables. The company is based in San Diego, California.

