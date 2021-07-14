Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGII) Short Interest Update

Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGII) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 93,800 shares, a growth of 294.1% from the June 15th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 266,353,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Green Globe International stock traded up 0.00 on Wednesday, hitting 0.01. The company had a trading volume of 85,141,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,332,813. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.03. Green Globe International has a 52 week low of 0.00 and a 52 week high of 0.17.
Green Globe International Company Profile
Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Green Globe International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Globe International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.