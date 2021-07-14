Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Equities researchers at Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a $44.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 42.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on GPRE. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Green Plains from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Green Plains from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Green Plains in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Stephens raised Green Plains from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of Green Plains stock traded down $1.78 on Wednesday, reaching $30.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,054,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,593. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.71. Green Plains has a 52 week low of $11.63 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $553.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.93 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. Green Plains’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Green Plains will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $111,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,747 shares in the company, valued at $2,633,009.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James F. Crowley sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total value of $510,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,143.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,800 shares of company stock worth $2,585,500 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPRE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 408,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after buying an additional 17,674 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Green Plains by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 939,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,367,000 after acquiring an additional 54,643 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Green Plains by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,578 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 8,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Green Plains by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 6,875 shares during the last quarter.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

