Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Sets New 1-Year High at $21.04

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.04 and last traded at $20.95, with a volume of 4607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.01.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.89 and a beta of 0.85.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $39.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Teamsun Technology Co. Beijing sold 4,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $72,144,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total value of $78,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 199,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,957.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,131,630 shares of company stock worth $77,360,689. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDYN. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Grid Dynamics by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Grid Dynamics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 109,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Grid Dynamics by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Grid Dynamics by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. 47.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

