Grid Dynamics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 2,929 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,100% compared to the typical volume of 244 call options.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GDYN shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Grid Dynamics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grid Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

In other news, Director Yueou Wang sold 39,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $623,628.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,584 shares in the company, valued at $887,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 207,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,272,314.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,131,630 shares of company stock valued at $77,360,689 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 54.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 679.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 47.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GDYN stock opened at $20.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.92. Grid Dynamics has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $20.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -100.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 8.53% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $39.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 million. Analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

