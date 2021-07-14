Grin Price Up 20.6% Over Last Week (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. Grin has a total market cap of $23.74 million and $3.76 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000924 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Grin has traded up 20.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,901.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,013.36 or 0.06119284 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $477.85 or 0.01452337 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.70 or 0.00400267 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.20 or 0.00143467 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.86 or 0.00622629 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00008870 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.84 or 0.00409825 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $105.42 or 0.00320410 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 78,343,200 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org . The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

