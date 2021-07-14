Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg Sells 25,000 Shares

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $851,500.00.

NYSE GO traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.44. 6,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,037. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.63 and a 12-month high of $48.87.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

