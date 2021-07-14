Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.59. Grupo Financiero Galicia shares last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 607,618 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.1084 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 1%. Grupo Financiero Galicia’s payout ratio is 0.81%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the first quarter worth about $267,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 88.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 49,065 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the first quarter worth about $527,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 18.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, Ecosistema NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings, current, and checking accounts; personal loans; express and mortgage loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services.

