GSI Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

GSI Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 307,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,000. Retail Opportunity Investments accounts for 2.1% of GSI Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. GSI Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of Retail Opportunity Investments at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROIC. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 91,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 48,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 261,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

In other Retail Opportunity Investments news, Director Eric S. Zorn sold 30,000 shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $523,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,246,174.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

ROIC traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.53. The company had a trading volume of 44,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.54. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $18.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.83.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.18). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 2.14%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.90%.

ROIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

Featured Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.