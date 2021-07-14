GSI Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Position in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

GSI Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 148,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,741,000. VEREIT makes up about 2.5% of GSI Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. GSI Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of VEREIT as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of VEREIT by 11.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in VEREIT by 2.8% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 94.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VEREIT alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VER shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised VEREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.57.

Shares of VEREIT stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.76. 15,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,707,642. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.06. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. VEREIT, Inc. has a one year low of $29.85 and a one year high of $49.77. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $290.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.23 million. VEREIT had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.49%.

About VEREIT

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER).

Receive News & Ratings for VEREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.