GSI Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

GSI Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 86,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $15,892,000. AvalonBay Communities accounts for about 7.0% of GSI Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,271 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $259,627.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total value of $211,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,765 shares of company stock worth $1,401,905 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AVB traded up $2.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $223.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,005. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $207.68. The company has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.67, a PEG ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.38 and a 1-year high of $224.41.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $497.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.98 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 35.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.19%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVB. TheStreet downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $193.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.29.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

