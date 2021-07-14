Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,903,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,613,000 after buying an additional 537,835 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth $29,946,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 1,633.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,666,000 after buying an additional 222,822 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 433,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,911,000 after buying an additional 179,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,722,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,335,000 after buying an additional 159,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

SHAK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Cowen dropped their price target on Shake Shack from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist boosted their target price on Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered Shake Shack from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Shake Shack from $107.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.94.

Shares of Shake Shack stock opened at $102.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.37 and a beta of 1.75. Shake Shack Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.12 and a fifty-two week high of $138.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.89 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 7.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $102,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,066 shares in the company, valued at $306,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,592 shares of company stock valued at $388,905. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

