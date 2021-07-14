Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) by 48.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,230 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in The St. Joe were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of The St. Joe during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of The St. Joe during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The St. Joe during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The St. Joe during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The St. Joe by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

The St. Joe stock opened at $42.61 on Wednesday. The St. Joe Company has a 1-year low of $18.54 and a 1-year high of $57.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.13 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.17.

The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.30 million during the quarter. The St. Joe had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 27.28%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%.

In related news, CEO Jorge Luis Gonzalez bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.79 per share, for a total transaction of $41,790.00. 43.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

