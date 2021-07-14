Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $606,000 Stake in BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 42,133 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKCC. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Ares Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 142.7% in the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,393,884 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after buying an additional 1,407,594 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 443,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 12,449 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 306,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 21,280 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 30.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock Capital Investment alerts:

NASDAQ BKCC opened at $3.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.06. BlackRock Capital Investment Co. has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $4.47.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.27 million during the quarter. BlackRock Capital Investment had a positive return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 48.49%. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackRock Capital Investment Co. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.08%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

BKCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackRock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised BlackRock Capital Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.