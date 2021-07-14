Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in MongoDB by 39.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in MongoDB in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $377.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.25.

MDB stock opened at $351.30 on Wednesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.27 and a twelve month high of $428.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.20 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $320.74.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. The business had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 4,250 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.91, for a total value of $1,351,117.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,598,222.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,737 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.66, for a total transaction of $2,246,953.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,303,611.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 218,788 shares of company stock valued at $70,935,513. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

