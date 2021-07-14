Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) by 3.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,068 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NMI. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 16.5% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 40,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 5,783 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 30.6% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 7.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 6.4% in the first quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 44,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NMI opened at $11.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.71. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $12.20.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.

