Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 20,764 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 36.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,764 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Livent were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Livent by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,764,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,919,000 after acquiring an additional 672,728 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Livent by 262.2% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,880,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257,129 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Livent by 6.2% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,930,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,390,000 after purchasing an additional 285,839 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Livent by 48.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,479,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Livent by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,735,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,537,000 after purchasing an additional 219,009 shares during the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LTHM opened at $19.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 4.01. Livent Co. has a 12 month low of $5.92 and a 12 month high of $23.99. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.58, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.73.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Livent had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Livent Co. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LTHM shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Livent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Livent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.91.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

