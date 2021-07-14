Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 319,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,892 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Gulf Island Fabrication were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. 39.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Richard W. Heo acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.44 per share, for a total transaction of $44,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 399,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,991.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIFI opened at $4.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $71.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.91. Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $5.30.

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $58.95 million during the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative return on equity of 19.12% and a negative net margin of 22.44%.

Gulf Island Fabrication Company Profile

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures, modules, and marine vessels in the United States. It operates through two segments, Shipyard, and Fabrication & Services. The Shipyard segment fabricates new-build marine vessels, such as offshore support and multi-purpose service vessels, research and salvage vessels, tugboats, towboats, barges, drydocks, anchor handling vessels, and lift boats.

