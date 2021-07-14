Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $70.24

Gulfport Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:GPORQ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $70.24 and last traded at $68.79, with a volume of 35229 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 5.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.42.

Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. Gulfport Energy had a negative return on equity of 93.72% and a negative net margin of 144.45%. The business had revenue of $247.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Gulfport Energy Co. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

About Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ)

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma.

