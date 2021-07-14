Hahn Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Hahn Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,416 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 27,634 shares during the period. SEI Investments comprises about 2.5% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Hahn Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of SEI Investments worth $11,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SEIC. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 52.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the first quarter worth about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SEI Investments by 68.0% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 608 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in SEI Investments by 34.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 893 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the first quarter worth about $97,000. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEIC has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEI Investments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.38.

In related news, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 659,915 shares in the company, valued at $41,752,822.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 24.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,769. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.56. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $48.70 and a 1-year high of $64.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.08.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $455.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.67%.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

