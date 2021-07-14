Hahn Capital Management LLC Has $24.39 Million Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Hahn Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,977 shares during the quarter. CBRE Group accounts for approximately 5.3% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Hahn Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of CBRE Group worth $24,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total value of $934,230.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,593,625.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $593,285.00. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.33.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.64. The company had a trading volume of 17,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,937. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.49. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.03 and a 52-week high of $90.21.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

