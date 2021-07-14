Hahn Capital Management LLC Sells 27,494 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Hahn Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 13.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 181,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,494 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Financial comprises 1.6% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $7,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, EVP Michael L. Gravelle sold 86,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total value of $4,049,926.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 330,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,503,009.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $264,669.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 265,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,314,235.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 306,054 shares of company stock valued at $14,282,661. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FNF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Truist lifted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th.

FNF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.49. 15,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,565,979. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.60. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.82 and a 52-week high of $47.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.38.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.28. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue was up 92.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

