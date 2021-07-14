Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $42.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Halma PLC is a health and safety sensor technology company. It manufactures products which detect hazards and also protect assets and people at work in public and commercial buildings. Halma PLC is headquartered in Amersham, the United Kingdom. “

Get Halma alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group upgraded Halma from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Halma stock opened at $39.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Halma has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $39.50. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.78 and a beta of 0.74.

Halma Company Profile

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Halma (HLMAF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.