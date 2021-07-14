Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 39.22 ($0.51). Hammerson shares last traded at GBX 37.91 ($0.50), with a volume of 8,595,569 shares traded.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hammerson from GBX 25 ($0.33) to GBX 40 ($0.52) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 27 ($0.35) target price on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.46) target price on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Hammerson from GBX 24 ($0.31) to GBX 30 ($0.39) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hammerson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 33 ($0.43).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.61. The company has a market capitalization of £1.59 billion and a PE ratio of -0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 38.86.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

