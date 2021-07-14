Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $23.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $20.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Hanesbrands from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised Hanesbrands from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.44.

Shares of HBI stock opened at $18.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of -19.11, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.20. Hanesbrands has a 1 year low of $11.73 and a 1 year high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 71.51% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In other news, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere purchased 13,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $256,543.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 77,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,103.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.17 per share, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,939.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,807 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,773,000 after acquiring an additional 86,798 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 685,865 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,000,000 after acquiring an additional 23,016 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,350 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 11,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 561.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 61,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

