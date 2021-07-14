Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Shares Purchased by Cannell Capital LLC

Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 979.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 411,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373,104 shares during the quarter. Harley-Davidson accounts for about 3.7% of Cannell Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cannell Capital LLC owned about 0.27% of Harley-Davidson worth $16,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. H Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 29.6% in the first quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 8,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,840,000 after buying an additional 1,920,875 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,511,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 389.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,280,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,352,000 after buying an additional 1,018,883 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 657,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,139,000 after buying an additional 231,398 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,213,000. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

HOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.93.

Shares of HOG traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,965. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.20. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.56 and a 12 month high of $52.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The company’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 77.92%.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

