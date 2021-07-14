Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) by 23.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,329 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,826,000. Quantitative Advantage LLC raised its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 206,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,306,000 after buying an additional 49,588 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 12,410.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 24,821 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $623,000. Finally, Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 472,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,011,000 after buying an additional 170,476 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA HTRB opened at $40.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.76. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.92 and a fifty-two week high of $42.88.

