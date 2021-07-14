Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 61.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 493,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777,599 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $47,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 6.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 438,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,151,000 after buying an additional 27,919 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Hasbro by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,106,000 after acquiring an additional 13,048 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in Hasbro by 410.0% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 12,875 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth $4,451,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Hasbro by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 465,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,528,000 after acquiring an additional 70,231 shares during the period. 78.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hasbro alerts:

In other Hasbro news, Director John Frascotti sold 2,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $221,776.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 153,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,371,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 31,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $3,015,670.35. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 35,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,362,546.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,550 shares of company stock worth $7,095,907 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HAS. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.38.

Hasbro stock opened at $97.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.52. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.78 and a 12-month high of $101.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.99.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.