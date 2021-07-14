Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 104.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 290,979 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 148,347 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $9,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Hawkins by 84.0% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 42,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 19,331 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Hawkins by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 5,403 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,098 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 6,485 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hawkins by 126.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

NASDAQ:HWKN opened at $31.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $673.06 million, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.81. Hawkins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.75 and a twelve month high of $39.73.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. Hawkins had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $162.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.123 per share. This is an increase from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.39%.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

