HC Wainwright Increases Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Price Target to $50.00

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Celldex Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of CLDX stock opened at $44.60 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.37 and a beta of 3.05. Celldex Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $45.50.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 1,184.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

