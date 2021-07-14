Head to Head Comparison: Chemomab Therapeutics (CMMB) versus The Competition

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CMMB) is one of 862 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Chemomab Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Chemomab Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chemomab Therapeutics N/A -54.13% -46.56% Chemomab Therapeutics Competitors -2,689.27% -115.29% -27.97%

Chemomab Therapeutics has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chemomab Therapeutics’ competitors have a beta of 1.27, indicating that their average stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.9% of Chemomab Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.2% of Chemomab Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Chemomab Therapeutics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chemomab Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Chemomab Therapeutics Competitors 4682 17813 39194 769 2.58

Chemomab Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $43.50, suggesting a potential upside of 149.57%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 54.16%. Given Chemomab Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Chemomab Therapeutics is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Chemomab Therapeutics and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Chemomab Therapeutics N/A -$11.61 million -0.74 Chemomab Therapeutics Competitors $1.69 billion $121.69 million -2.23

Chemomab Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Chemomab Therapeutics. Chemomab Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Chemomab Therapeutics competitors beat Chemomab Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Chemomab Therapeutics Company Profile

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

